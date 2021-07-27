90210’s Trevor Donovan Defends Gossip Girl’s Thomas Doherty Against “Too Old” Claim

Watch : "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected

Trevor Donovan's 90210 days may have come to an end, but that won't stop the actor from defending his peers who still roam the halls of TV high school.

After an article described a list of actors as "WAY too old to play teens," the 40-year-old star took to Twitter to issue a response. While Trevor was not named in the story, other actors including Thomas Doherty, who is 26 and currently stars in HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl and actress Stacey Dash (who was 28 when she starred in Clueless) were.

"Age is just a number, get over it," Trevor tweeted in response to the article on July 27. "Some people look younger and age slower than others. Stop promoting Ageism!"

Trevor was 28 years old when he snagged the role of high school student Teddy Montgomery for The CW reboot of 90210, playing the character from 2009 until the show's end in 2013.