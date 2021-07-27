11 Things You Didn't Realize Affect Your Skin & What You Can Do about Them

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Unfortunately, skincare can get complicated. Most of us know what it's like to be so consistent with a routine, using the correct products for our skin type, ultimately to end up annoyed by the (lack of) results. If you're doing everything right, what's going wrong? There are some factors that you didn't even realize affect your skin that technically aren't a part of a "skincare routine," but they're just as important.
Did you ever think about how sitting in front of a computer screen, driving to work, and even picking a window seat on a plane could impact your skin? Probably not. What about the way you lay your head on the pillow at night? Again, probably not, you aren't even awake, after all. Believe it or not, there are so many aspects of our day-to-day lives that affect the way our skin looks and feels. Keep on scrolling to learn more about some of these things and what you can do about them.
The Problem- Air Pollution; The Fix- The INKEY List Q10 Antioxidant Serum
Air pollution can be harmful to your skin, but sometimes it's impossible to avoid, especially if you live in (or near) a major city. This dirt can clog your pores, so an efficient cleansing routine is a must, but you can also protect your skin from these environmental stresses before you even step outside.
The INKEY List Q10 Antioxidant Serum is formulated with Co-Q10, which a powerful antioxidant that protects you from free radicals in addition to hydrating the skin and preventing the accelerated signs of aging. And it's only $7, which is a great price to try out a new product, right?
The Problem- Sleeping on your Side; The Fix- YourFacePillow - Memory Foam Beauty Pillow for Anti Wrinkle, Anti Aging, Acne Treatment, Wrinkle Prevention
Sleeping on your back is ideal for so many reasons, but, unfortunately we can't always control how we sleep. The YourFacePillow alleviates the pressure on your face, even if you're a side sleeper. That pressure can contribute to wrinkles, creases, and acne on your face. This specially designed pillow is also great to keep your neck and spine aligned in addition to providing snore relief. You can put your favorite queen-size pillowcase on this (and change it regularly, of course).
The Problem- Cotton Pillowcases Pull Moisture From The Skin & Lead to Sleep Lines; The Fix- Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2
Speaking of pillows, your pillowcase is incredibly important when it comes to skincare. A satin pillowcase has so many benefits for your skin and your hair. The smooth material protects your skin against facial sleep lines that can become deep wrinkles. The fabric is non-absorbent, which means your skincare products will stay on your face, instead of absorbing into your pillow. In contrast, cotton pillowcases can dry out your skin, drying out moisture from your skin as you sleep.
These pillowcases also prevent hair breakage and tangles in addition to preventing frizz. These satin pillowcases can reduce friction to protect your eyelashes from creasing and stay healthier (especially if you have fresh eyelash extensions). If you want to know more about this, click here, to see why it's such a great product.
The Problem- Dirty Makeup Brushes; The Fix- Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner Dryer Super
It's annoying to clean makeup brushes (and to clean in general), but it really is vital for your skin. Dirty brushes full of makeup lead to bacteria build-up. Additionally, a clean brush is best for an even makeup application. And onto the hack....
Instead of washing your brushes by hand and waiting for them to dry, you can save yourself some time and effort and just get this makeup brush cleaner. Just put some makeup brush cleaning liquid in the bowl and turn on the brush cleaner to spin the brush to clean. After the dirt is out, you can spin the brush again until it's dry. It's really that simple and so worth it. Just ask the 5,000+ Amazon shoppers who left 5-star reviews.
The Problem- Dirty Makeup Brushes; The Fix- Ecotools Makeup Cleaner for Brushes & Sponges
If you added that makeup brush cleaner to your cart and realized that you don't have a liquid soap, we have you covered. This one from Ecotools is great to clean brushes, sponges, and blenders. It doesn't have parabens or phthalates and it's hypoallergenic, which is so clutch in terms of skincare.
This makeup brush cleanser is so much better than using an old soap to clean brushes that touch your face. It has more than 27,400 5-star reviews from elated Amazon customers. Trust me, you'll keep buying this $6 liquid soap. Your skin (and your wallet) will thank you.
The Problem- Your Skin Is Irritated by Your Laundry Detergent; The Fix- Tide Free and Gentle Laundry Detergent Pods, 81 Count
The detergent that you use to clean your clothes, wash cloths, towels, and bedding has potential to wreak havoc on your skin. If you switch to Tide Free and Gentle Laundry Detergent Pods, you will get an effective clean and stain removal without irritating your skin. It is dermatologist-recommended and it doesn't have any dyes or perfumes. This is the first and only detergent that has been accepted by both the National Eczema Association and National Psoriasis Foundation.
If you're still hesitant about a gentle detergent's capability to clean your clothes, just read some of the 12,900+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
The Problem- Your Phone, Glasses, & Tablet Aren't as Clean as You Thought; The Fix- Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes (210 Count)
If you're attached to your phone, tablet, and other devices, there's probably a lot of dirt and bacteria brewing, even if they all look clean. Just think about the amount of times you touch your phone and then touch your face in a single day. What about all the time you spend typing on your computer and swiping on your tablet? And if you wear eyeglasses, blue light glasses, or sunglasses, how often are you cleaning those?
If your mind is racing just thinking about all of that, then just click "add to cart" on these Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes. This box has 210 individually wrapped, pre-moistened wipes that you can use to clean off your phone, tablet, keyboard, glasses, and more. Keep these in your purse, work bag, or just at your desk. Using these every day will give you some peace of mind and will help prevent breakouts and clogged pores from interacting with dirty devices.
The Problem- You're Typing on a Dirty Keyboard;The Fix- Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner for Keyboard
Most of us spend the majority of the day typing away on the computer. Sometimes that entails eating a snack in between work tasks (or maybe that's just me). And, at some point(s) we all end up touching our faces during the day. Just thinking about all of the dirt that you're potentially putting on your skin is gross.
You're (hopefully) washing your face twice a day, but are you cleaning your keyboard just as diligently? If the answer is "no" and you're thinking "who has the time for that?" there is a solution. Just press this gel into the keyboard and when you pull it out, you'll take out all the dust and dirt pretty quickly. This is also great to clean appliances, air conditioning vents (in your home or car), and more. This cleaning gel has 19,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
The Problem- Your Hair Products Are Clogging Your Pores; The Fix- Use Silk Hair Ties to Keep Your Hair out of Your Face (Set of 5)
You may have the perfect hair regimen, but that doesn't mean your hair products are good for your skin. Keep your hair out of your face, especially when you're sleep to prevent oils from your hair (and hair products) from clogging your skin. Opt for a Kitsch silk hair tie because they are gentle on your hair and don't leave creases.
The Problem- Sitting in Front of a Computer All Day; The Fix- Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Time in front of a computer screen (or TV screen or phone) screen means a lot of blue light exposure. Many people know that blue light can lead to eye strain, but it can also speed up the aging of your skin due to the breakdown of collagen and elastin. It can also result in pigment changes, (per CNET).
If you put on sunscreen every single day, you can protect your skin from these harmful rays. And, of course, you'll be prepared for when you have to venture outdoors. It's truly an essential part of any skincare routine, and something you'll see a lot of throughout this list. We love the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, but there are also a lot of other great sunscreens that we recommend.
Bonus fixes: If you drive to work every single day, your left side is probably getting a lot of sun (even if you keep the window closed). The same can be said if you opt for the window seat on your next flight. It is so imperative to put on sunscreen every single day.
The Problem- Sitting in Front of a Computer All Day; The Fix- Blue Light Glasses
Another great way to protect your eyes (and the skin around your eye) is by wearing blue light-blocking glasses. And, of course, they protect your eyes from strain. Cyxis makes these in many colors and styles, so you can easily pick at least one favorite.
The Problem- Sitting in Front of a Computer All Day; The Fix- Anti Blue Light Screen Protector
If you aren't the most diligent indoor sunscreen-wearer and you don't love the idea of wearing glasses every time you're in front of a screen, just get an anti blue light screen protector. These are available in different sizes to fit many different devices.
