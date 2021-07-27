Linda Blair Reveals If She's Participating in Peacock's Reboot of The Exorcist

Watch : The True Story Behind "The Exorcist" Curse

Here's some news that will make your head turn...

On Monday, July 26, Universal Pictures and Peacock shared the frightening news that Ellen Burstyn will return to her role as Chris MacNeil in not one, but three new movies based on The Exorcist. The first movie is projected to premiere in theaters on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Burstyn will be joined on the big screen by Academy Award nominee Leslie Odom Jr., who will portray a new character.

Though Burstyn has signed onto the new franchise, her former onscreen daughter, Linda Blair, said she is not involved in the project. She wrote in a statement shared to social media, "To all my fans asking about my involvement in the new Exorcist reboot, as of now there has not been any discussion about me participating or reprising my role."

"I wish all those involved the best," she continued, "and I appreciate the loyalty and passion the fans have for The Exorcist and my character."

In the 1973 horror flick, Blair portrayed Regan MacNeil, a 12-year-old girl who becomes possessed by a demon after playing with a Ouija board she found in the attic.