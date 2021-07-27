Trying Dermaplaning at Home? Read This First

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Quarantine
taught forced us to do a lot of things. Like how to cut and color hair, perfect the manicure and pedicure, give ourselves facials and more beauty treatments that usually would've required a salon visit. Although we're going to leave our hair to professionals from this point forward, dermaplaning our faces is the treatment we're going to keep doing at home!
In short, dermaplaning, which has been around for centuries, is a treatment where you use a blade to gently exfoliate skin and remove facial hairs to reveal smoother, more radiant skin. Besides getting rid of pesky peach fuzz and pore-clogging dead skin cells, it helps to improve makeup application and the effectiveness of skincare products by allowing serums and creams to penetrate deeper into the skin.
Pre-quarantine, we would go for regular dermaplaning treatments with an aesthetician as a way to enhance our skincare routines. But when COVID hit, and our trusted aesthetician's office closed, we had to adapt like everyone else and find a way to dermaplane on our own. Thankfully, the internet, YouTube tutorials and at-home dermaplaning tools exist, and we were able to continue our favorite glow-inducing treatment.
Whether you're looking for a way to get rid of peach fuzz, want smoother skin or are simply curious, we rounded up the dermaplaning tools and after-care products that worked best for us, and that will hopefully help you on your skincare journey.
Instant Gratification At-Home Dermaplaning Tool
Versed's Instant Gratification Tool is super easy to use and provides great results thanks to its non-slip grip and stainless steel, single-edge blades. To cut down on waste and save money, all you have to do is buy a refill pack of blades. Not to mention, it's the perfect size for when you're traveling and need to touch up certain areas.
Japonesque Complexion Perfection Dermaplaner Set
We love these disposable dermaplaners because they're affordable, have precise edges and a cap that will keep the blade clean when not in use.
Dermaflash LUXE Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
While you can achieve satisfactory results at home with the tools mentioned above, you can't beat the results Dermaflash's Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device delivers. It has two customizable speed settings, which are great for beginners. We love how it leaves our face feeling and looking smooth without much irritation.
Besides finding the right tool for your skin, the products you put on your skin post-dermaplaning matter just as much! Per the internet and our aesthetician's advice, it's important to use gentle, hydrating products after you get done with your at-home treatment. We also love to use an ice roller afterwards to help with redness and any irritation that may occur.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
A few drops of this $7 serum is like giving your skin a huge glass of water! It helps deliver and maintain hydration levels in addition to providing barrier support.
Tammy Fender Bulgarian Rose Water
For an extra boost of hydration, we love using this floral tonic to calm and nourish our skin!
Krave Beauty Great Barrier Relief
Loved by countless TikTok dermatologists and skin gurus, this creamy serum helps to fight off environmental aggressors while evening out skin tone and texture. Thanks to tamanu, safflower and rosehip oils, it will also help repair stressed skin.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
CeraVe's moisturizing cream is a must for everyday use, regardless if you are dermaplaning. The mix of ceramides and hyaluronic acid will help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier while retaining moisture.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Thanks to this cream's award-winning blend of colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, allantoin and FAB antioxidant booster, your skin will look and feel less red and more hydrated.
