A Paranoid Dexter Struggles With His Killer Urges in Thrilling First Trailer for the Revival

You can hide from your past, but you can't run away.
This appears to be the case for America's favorite serial killer Dexter (Michael C. Hall) as he embarks on a new chapter in Showtime's upcoming limited event series, Dexter: New Blood, which premieres November 7. As the first trailer for the revival shows, Dexter has rebuilt his life thanks to a new alias and a small New York town he now calls home.
While Dexter appears to have transitioned well into suburban life, he hasn't been able to shake those killer instincts. "I've always had my demons, and so I went away," Dexter says in the new footage. "But, sometimes, I have an urge too strong to ignore."
To make matters worse, Dexter is paranoid that his cover will be blown, adding, "Every day I walk through this world, faking it. Knowing if someone knows who I am, that's it."
And while this serial killer saga is familiar to fans of Dexter, new faces will be introduced in New Blood. In addition to Hall, the revival series stars Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott and Clancy Brown.
We're most excited to meet Jones' character, Angela Bishop, who is the town's Chief of Police and appears to be a new love interest for Dexter. If Rita (Julie Benz) and Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) were still alive, they'd be telling Angela to avoid Dexter like the plague. So, we wonder how long it will take for Angela to learn that Dexter, or Jimmy Lindsay as he's called in his new town, is one dangerous man?
You can catch all the drama and action to come in the new trailer above. And, for everything we know about the upcoming revival, scroll through the images below!
Dexter: New Blood premieres Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. on Showtime.