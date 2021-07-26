See Bachelor Nation's Lauren Burnham Reunite With Her 3 Kids After Hospitalization

Mama's home!
After being hospitalized for antibiotic-resistant mastitis, Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham is finally back with her family. As she revealed in Instagram Story posts on Sunday, July 25, the new mom of three was able to cuddle up with her little ones, 1-month-old twins Senna and Lux and 2-year-old daughter Alessi. In videos the reality star shared, Burnham can be seen first with her son laying on her shoulder and then snuggling her two daughters.
Days earlier, it was a less happy scene for Burnham as she and her husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared updates from the hospital with fans. "Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics," he wrote on Instagram Story July 22. "Hate this for her."
The former Bachelor lead detailed his wife's hospital visit, noting that she had received antibiotics through an IV drop and had to undergo scans for a potential abscess. As he put it, "She's been through a lot this week."
However, the patient later gave fans a positive update. "Feeling so much better today," she captioned a selfie. "Thank you for all of the well wishes. love you guys!"
Her recovery marks yet another bump in the couple's parenthood journey. Days after welcoming their twins on June 11, they were cleared to leave the hospital—but without their newborn daughter, who had to remain behind in the NICU. "She's having some trouble with her breathing," Luyendyk Jr. later explained in a YouTube video. "She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development's just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning."
Fortunately, before the end of the month, the twins were back together and now with mom also out of the hospital again, it looks like it's been an even rosier reunion for this family.