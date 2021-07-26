Lisa Rinna's Next Acting Gig Will Have Soap Opera Fans Jumping for Joy

Watch : Lisa Rinna Discusses Daughter Amelia's Romance With Scott Disick

Billie Reed is back (again)!

Lisa Rinna is reprising her famous Days of Our Lives character for Peacock's just-announced limited series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a five-episode spin-off of the longtime soap opera.

According to the July 26 press release, other past and present DOOL stars will also return, including, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price.

As for the the plot, Peacock revealed today, "Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem."