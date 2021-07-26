Michael Phelps Shares What Could Persuade Him to Compete in the Olympics One More Time

Michael Phelps may not be done making a splash in the swimming pool.

Although the Olympian made it clear that he was done competing after the 2016 Rio Games, times may be changing. During an interview on the Today show, one of the greatest swimmers of all time shed some light on his mindset these days.

"My wife said to Lester Holt in 2016 back in Rio, that if I did come back, it would be in L.A.," Michael told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on July 26. "I'm not coming back now! Don't get any ideas."

At the same time, the father of three has a few new cheerleaders that may just persuade him to compete again.

"My kids love the water," he shared. "If my boys, at some point, ask when I'm going to or why I'm not competing, we'll see what the answer is then. Anything for my kids."