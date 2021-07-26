Michael Phelps Shares What Could Persuade Him to Compete in the Olympics One More Time

Michael Phelps may not be done making a splash in the swimming pool.
Although the Olympian made it clear that he was done competing after the 2016 Rio Games, times may be changing. During an interview on the Today show, one of the greatest swimmers of all time shed some light on his mindset these days.
"My wife said to Lester Holt in 2016 back in Rio, that if I did come back, it would be in L.A.," Michael told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on July 26. "I'm not coming back now! Don't get any ideas."
At the same time, the father of three has a few new cheerleaders that may just persuade him to compete again.
"My kids love the water," he shared. "If my boys, at some point, ask when I'm going to or why I'm not competing, we'll see what the answer is then. Anything for my kids."
"I'm completely happy," Michael added. "I get into the water from time to time for my own personal mental health."
For now, the 36-year-old is more than content being in Tokyo serving as a commentator for NBC Sports. During the Today show, Michael was able to congratulate longtime friend Chase Kalisz on his big win in the swimming pool.
He also shared his confidence in Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and the rest of the U.S. swimming team. Plus, after winning a record-breaking 28 Olympic medals in his career, it's safe to say Michael deserves to enjoy the games away from the splash zone.
"With everything that I've done. This is how I wanted to go out," Michael previously shared with E! News in 2016. "I wanted to go out on top, and on my terms. After seeing everything that went down here, hasn't really sunk in fully yet, but I have a feeling over the next months, years, it will sink in and I might be able to believe."
"It's crazy to wrap my head around the amount of medals, the amount of races," he added, "because it all started as a dream."
