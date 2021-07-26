Simone Biles Feels She Has the "Weight of the World" on Her Shoulders After Rough Start at 2020 Olympics

Watch : Simone Biles Tells Why USA Gymnasts Skipped Opening Ceremony

For Simone Biles, the path to gold isn't always as golden as it seems.

The 24-year-old Olympian, famously known as the GOAT, candidly spoke out about the pressure she is feeling while competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "Prelims [check mark emoji] now to prepare for finals," she wrote in an Instagram post early Monday, July 26. "It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it."

"I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," she continued. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke!"

The star's personal admission came on the heels of the team unexpectedly landing in second behind Russia in the qualification round, signaling a possible change to the gold medal streak the U.S. has had at the Olympics since 2012.