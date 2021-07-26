Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame During Intimate Wedding Ceremony in South of France

While we know everything about Issa Dee's romantic pursuits on the small screen, Issa Rae's IRL romances are a bit more mysterious.
Perhaps that's why it's only fitting that the Insecure star and her fiancé Louis Diame pulled off a private wedding ceremony in the South of France over the weekend. Issa hilariously confirmed the news on Instagram on July 26 while sharing a series of gorgeous pictures from her "photo shoot."
As she teased, "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."
According to a source, guests traveled near and far to watch the couple say "I do." In fact, some of those lucky enough to score an invite stayed at the Jean Cap Ferrat hotel nearby.
Many details about the special day remain top-secret for now. But perhaps that shouldn't come as the biggest surprise to fans who know that Issa tries to keep her relationships on the private side.
Back in April 2019, fans speculated that Issa received a proposal from her longtime love after she was spotted wearing a ring on her Essence cover. But when appearing on The View soon after the reveal, the actress brushed off the speculation by sharing, "I've got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, you know?"
While attending the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, however, Issa's co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji appeared to confirm the engagement news when speaking with reporters.
"We're very excited for her," Yvonne shared with Entertainment Tonight, with Jay adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."
Throughout her career, Issa has tried her best to remain mum on her personal life. While appearing in the March 2018 issue of Vogue, the actress was asked if she was dating anyone.
"I don't want any input," she shared with the publication. "As a writer, you put everything on the table. I'll take input on kids if I'm going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I'm f--king? No, I don't need input. I'm good."
She reiterated the sentiment during an interview with Marie Claire that same year. As she told the magazine, "I get so much feedback about everything. The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with."
And aside from not wanting negative energy, Issa explained why she isn't one to post about her relationships on social media. For starters, having strangers comment on personal matters is a bit too much for the 36-year-old writer and producer.
"I remember, back in the day, I used to post my relationship from a long time ago," she recalled to Bustle. "And I remember I saw these commenters that I didn't know, comment on an old picture and be like, 'See.' And I was like, 'Oh, I don't like this.' And then, from that point forward, I was like, 'Oh, I'm never acknowledging anything.'"