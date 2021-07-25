Ginny & Georgia Star Brianne Howey Marries Longtime Boyfriend Matt Ziering

Watch : "Ginny & Georgia": Antonia Gentry Speaks Out After Taylor Swift Joke

Wedding bells!

Ginny & Georgia actress Brianne Howey married her longtime love, Matt Ziering, on Saturday, July 24. The 32-year-old star, who opened up about their big day with People, tied the knot in Palos Verdes, Calif. in the garden of a family home.

The couple, who met about five years ago, exchanged their vows with "just over 100 guests" in attendance.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," the Netflix actress gushed in an interview with the magazine, adding, "I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

According to the publication, Brianne walked down the aisle to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" and noted that their food was catered by the celebrity hot spot Jon & Vinny's.