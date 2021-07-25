Princess Diana's Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Marries Billionaire Michael Lewis

Watch : Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana at the Diana Awards

A celebration fit for a royal!

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is officially off the market.

On Saturday, July 24, the 30-year-old socialite, whose father is Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer, married billionaire fashion businessman Michael Lewis, 62, after two years of dating. They exchanged their vows at the breathtaking Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy, according to multiple outlets.

The newlyweds tied the knot in front of close family and friends, per Harper's Bazaar, which also noted that singer Pixie Lott, as well as Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, were believed to be among the guests. It's unknown if any members of the British royal family attended the ceremony.

The couple's union comes more than a year after they got engaged.

For their big day, Kitty looked effortlessly chic in a lace-adorned Dolce & Gabbana gown that featured dramatic puffed sleeves, a high neck collar, a corset-like bodice and billowing bottom half. She completed her look with a floor-length veil, natural makeup and an elegant updo.