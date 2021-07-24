Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of 3 Fans Who Died After His Concert

Watch : Luke Combs Reacts to Most Likely to Cry Title at 2020 CMA Awards

Luke Combs is stepping up to assist three mourning families in their time of need.

According to the Associated Press, via ABC News, the country music star will pay for the funeral expenses of three men who died after seeing him perform at the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan, which also featured sets from Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett.

On July 17, Kole Sova, 19, William "Richie" Mays Jr., 20, and Dawson Brown, 20, died from what relatives described as accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a campground close to the festival grounds.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that five men were found unresponsive inside a travel trailer after a friend called 911 over concerns that he hadn't heard from them. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

Officials suspect the individuals were exposed to emissions from a generator located near the trailer they were staying in.