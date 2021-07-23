The MixtapE! Presents Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Khalid and More New Music Musts

Watch : Why Lil Nas X Is the King of Clapbacks

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

The vibes can't be topped this week. Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello have given us high-energy singles with cinematic music videos, complemented by the upbeat "What U Want" by Lil XXEL, Tyga and Coi Leray and the must-listen "Bitch Don't Be Mad" by Maeta.

Khalid shows his serious side with "New Normal," lamenting, "You found your way but it's never enough." James Blake can't escape the comparisons to Finneas O'Connell (yes, the eight-time Grammy winner who makes a cameo in his music video), as he confronts his insecurities in the somber "Say What You Will."