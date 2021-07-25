Meet Caeleb Dressel, the Fastest Swimmer in the World

Watch : Summer Olympics: Top 7 Viral Moments From Past Games

Move aside Michael Phelps, because Caeleb Dressel has entered the pool.

The 24-year old swimmer is the fastest swimmer in the world and has the potential to be the fourth swimmer in history to earn seven medals in a single Olympic Games.

Does his name sound a bit familiar? Well, that's because the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be the second time Caeleb swims for Team USA. At the 2016 Games, he won two gold medals. And now, this summer, he will be swimming alongside 52 teammates, including Katie Ledecky and Ryan Murphy, in events such as the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Not to mention, he holds multiple world records plus seven gold medals from the 2017 World Championships and eight gold medals at the 2019 World Championships. No other swimmer in history has earned eight medals at one World Championships competition. So, yes, safe to say he's a BFD.

But there is way more to Caeleb—who doesn't actually enjoy the spotlight, according to NBC Sports—than just the waves he's making. Keep scrolling to find out who he is outside of the pool.