Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned DONDA Song

Kanye West's new music is telling fans something about his marriage to Kim Kardashian.
The 44-year-old "Can't Tell Me Nothing" rapper's latest album, DONDA, was first shared with fans during a high-profile listening party that was livestreamed from Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 22. The album was set to drop at midnight on Friday, July 23, but has yet to hit airwaves hours later.
At the event, Kanye debuted a song alluding to his estranged wife Kim, who filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. The pair share children North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.
His emotional track, which appeared to be untitled at the time of the event, seemingly addressed their relationship with the repeated refrain, "I'm losing my family." Elsewhere, Kanye sang the lyrics, "She's screaming at me/'Honey, why could you leave?'"
At one point, Ye dropped to his knees as the track played.
The song also featured the voice of Kanye's late mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58, saying, "No matter what you, you never abandon your family."
Another buzzy track that debuted during the listening party was one featuring Jay-Z, which caught fans' attention given that the stars were said to have been previously feuding.
A source recently told E! News that Kanye is now on friendlier terms with Kim than he was six months ago, and that the "Bound 2" performer gave the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum a heads-up about the song drawing on their divorce.
"Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage, and Kim gave her input about it," the insider shared. "He was respectful and gave her the heads-up, and did not want to blindside her."
Kim had flown to Atlanta and attended the listening party with the former couple's kids, as seen in video shared to social media. Khloe Kardashian also attended the Atlanta event, according to her Instagram Story.