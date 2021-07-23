Jessica Alba Reveals the Honest Request 13-Year-Old Daughter Honor Made During Joint Therapy

Jessica Alba is giving her daughter Honor Warren the space to ask for what she needs.
The 13-year-old has been going to joint therapy with her mom for years, which came out of Jessica wanting to "see [kids Honor, Haven, 9, and Hayes, 3] each individually and meet them where they are," she said on Katherine Schwarzenegger's podcast, BDA, per People.
Therapy has allowed Honor to ask Jessica what she wants out of her relationship with her mother. Jessica said her teen daughter "felt empowered to find her voice" by attending the sessions. The mom added that Honor now can "speak her voice and own her opinions in a way and really gain confidence to say, 'Hey, Mom, I like this, I don't like this.'"
The teen has even communicated with her mother how she would like "to be punished." Jessica recalled Honor saying, "'This is what I respond to, this is what I don't respond to in that way.'"
Honor has also made clear how she wants to bond with her mom, too. The Fantastic Four actress noted how her teenager made her request heard, saying Honor asked, "'You need to spend more time with me alone without Haven around.' That was a big one," Jessica observed.
She continued that her daughter asked, "'You need to treat me like I'm me and she's her. You can't mush us together.' I have to say, I kind of still struggle with that.'"
Jessica opened up about her decision to take Honor to therapy in 2019 with The Hollywood Reporter: "I didn't grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving," she said. "So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids."
The Honest Company co-founder explained that when she was growing up, she felt like "you talk to a priest and that's it." She added, "I don't really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings."
Clearly, Jessica found a way for everyone to make their feelings heard and validated in her family, and it looks like it's working out for them.