Cheat Sheet: Reese Witherspoon & Kelly Ripa Prove They're Cool Moms—& 2020 Tokyo Olympics Kick Off

Halsey is ready for a party of three.
The singer shared the sweet and special news that she welcomed their first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, posting a photo of little one Ender Ridley Aydin on their Instagram. "Gratitude," the 26-year-old star wrote on social media alongside family photos. "For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."
While we would've love to send a congratulatory gift to Halsey, the "You Should Be Sad" singer wasn't the only celebrity to give birth this week, and, unfortunately, we can't write off presents for people we don't actually know on our expense reports.
Also this week, two Hollywood parents posted photos proving their kids are basically their doppelgangers, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially began and Kevin Hart pulled off an epic prank on one of his famous friends. Or should we say ex-friend now?
Here's what you might've missed this week:
Baby Boom: Halsey was far from the only star to give birth this week, so grab a snack or two while we rundown all of the arrivals, it'll take a minute or 15.
Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson welcomed her second child and first son with husband Andrew East, Disney Channel alum Tiffany Thornton gave birth to baby no. 4 and model Toni Garrn welcomed her first child with Alex Pettyfer. Plus, Mama June's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon announced the birth of her second child with husband Joshua Efird and Jessa Duggar of Counting On fame and husband Ben Seewald expanded to a family of six with the arrival of child no. 4. Finally, Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo said hello to a new houseguest, their first child Arrow.
Still, there was one couple in Hollywood not making baby news, with Hailey Bieber shooting down pregnancy rumors after hubby Justin Bieber captioned a photo of the pair "mom and dad" on Instagram. Natch, some followers beliebed it was an announcement, so Hailey commented, "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted."
With Regrets: Imagine a world where you RSVP "thank u, next" to Ariana Grande's wedding? That's exactly what her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies did when she was invited to the superstar's intimate ceremony with Dalton Gomez in May.
"I could not get off of work to go to her wedding," Gillies explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, "because we would have to be cleared for like seven days to fly."
"So not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn't even ask for the day off and I couldn't get the day off," she continued. "So...I would've been there!"
Aside from not attending Grande's grand wedding, find out what else the cast of Victorious is up to these days.
Parents Gonna Parent: In the latest examples of people being amazed that celeb offspring look like their parents, Reese Witherspoon left followers amazed when she shared a selfie with her 21-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe. 'Cause, you know, they could look like twins. Ditto Mark Consuelos and adult sons Joaquin and Michael, who proved to be spitting images of their dad in an adorable photo Kelly Ripa posted on Instagram. DNA be crazy!
Let the Games Begin: Ready or not, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to 2021, are here, and all eyes are on Simone Biles, especially after the gymnast's breathtaking practice run of the Yurchenko Double Pike was shared earlier this week. Pretty sure goats will soon be renamed Simones in a few weeks.
Sadly, Biles and the rest of the U.S. gymnasts were M.I.A. from the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, because they're "focused on preparation." Check out the biggest moments from the kickoff event, including the treadmill that became the breakout star and Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron.
In other Olympic news, a TikTok creator decided to shoot their shot with Olympians in a very creative way. "I paid for Tinder Plus so I can swipe in the Olympic Village and date an Olympian," Reed Kavner explained in a viral video, showing his geo-filter set to Tokyo. And the gold medal for dating desperation goes to...
Lewk of the Week:
N/A after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly decided not to attend the premiere of their new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, denying us what was sure to be another iconic red carpet moment from the twin flames. The only person more upset over their absence? Lala Kent, who seemed to shade the pair on Instagram.
Instagram of the Week: Note to self: Never get in a prank war with Kevin Hart. Just ask Nick Cannon.
Quote of the Week:
"Whenever I go to the restroom, whenever I finish what I've got to do on the toilet, I go ahead and do 25 squats," Tiffany Haddish revealed during her appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, so feel free to think about that whenever you enter a bathroom for the rest of your life.