How the "Constant Tension" Between Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack Reached a Breaking Point

When Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack split, fans of the couple's HGTV show Flip or Flop were like, "How's this going to work, exactly?"
Now, more than four years later, it turns out...it might not. Not anymore, at least. As the professional relationship between the formerly married real estate couple appears to crumble, will their long-running, fan-favorite reality show, in its current format, see its demo day?
"Tarek and Christina do not see eye to eye on anything and have constant tension between them," a source close to Tarek told E! News. "They argue over everything and can't stand each other. It's uncomfortable for everyone around and it has gotten worse recently. They just don't get along and both have expressed they don't want to continue with the show together. They prefer to do the show separate, or on their own."
Earlier this month, the co-stars and former spouses got into a heated argument while shooting Flip or Flop, TMZ reported Tuesday, July 20.
Production sources told the outlet that Tarek allegedly threw insults at Christina and compared her to his fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, who he called "hotter and richer."Another source later told People that Tarek "lashed out and he's super remorseful."
The source close to Tarek told E! News that the reality show host has "lashed out" at Christina more than once, saying, "he will blow up on her in front of others and then apologize later. It's a lot of pent up tension, but he does eventually regret his actions."
HGTV, Tarek and Christina have not commented publicly on the reports about the on-set confrontation or about the exes' relationship. On Friday, July 23, she wrote on Instagram that her and Tarek's daughter Taylor, 10, "knew I was having a rough week so she surprised me and brought me breakfast in bed." Two days earlier, Christina shared a photo of herself with her current boyfriend, Joshua Hall.
"Ride or Die," she wrote. "Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors - remember that before making judgements and assumptions… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me."
On Thursday, July 22, Christina, who also shares 5-year-old son Brayden with Tarek and 22-month-old son Hudson with her more recent ex-husband Ant Anstead, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of her crew, writing, "Nice day on the Flip of Flop set," she wrote, along with a camera emoji. Tarek was not included in the post.
Tarek and Christina announced in December 2016 that they had split after seven years of marriage. At the time, they said in a joint statement, "We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together."
After their breakup, the two continued to work together to film Flip or Flop. In addition, both stars received their own spinoff shows—Christina on the Coast and Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa.
Months after their divorce was finalized in 2018, Tarek spoke on E!'s Daily Pop about his working relationship with Christina, saying, "We do our best to be as professional as possible but every now and then we have to jab at each other—sometimes more serious than others. It's kind of how it goes nowadays."
That year, Christina told E! News, "We want to make sure we're giving the fans what they want. If it's not comfortable to have so much personal life, then maybe we tone it back a bit. It's relatable that we have to put our differences aside to continue to work together and do what we're good at, which is flipping houses and designing homes for other people."