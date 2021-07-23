Heather Dubrow Addresses Rumor She Got Kelly Dodd Fired From Real Housewives of Orange County

Heather Dubrow is addressing all your burning RHOC questions.
After taking four seasons and five years off from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Heather is revealing why she finally decided to return to the hit Bravo series amid a cast shakeup that involved the firings of Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke.
"They called me in December and I laughed like, 'Stop!' And then we started talking about it and we had a family meeting about it," Heather dished exclusively on the July 23 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "It just seemed like the universe was telling me it's time."
Terry Dubrow's wife also addressed reports that she would only return to the show if controversial cast member Kelly was let go.
"I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided," Heather revealed. "Having said that, when I left the show I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn't really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in."
She continued, "And I definitely wanted to make sure that the show was going to be moving into a direction...because they said they wanted to reboot it. That's no secret. So I wanted to make sure that it was moving in a direction that I could thrive in, that would be successful and would be beneficial to my family. Helpful, not harmful."
As for whether or not fans will see other RHOC veterans like Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson pop up during season 16?
"I think it would be really fun to bring back what a lot of people consider the golden years of the show," Heather explained. "And so I think what the audience wants is the fun. Drama always happens but back in the day it was drama like she broke the bow off my cake or something silly. And I think that we can mock and make fun of and explore the dynamics of relationships and everything in a fun way while still having great fashion, going on beautiful trips. Everyone's excited to finally see our home."
Heather said that the most important element of Housewives if the "connectivity" between the ladies, adding, "I think half the people watch because they want to see these beautiful lifestyles and this different world and half the people probably watch to see the hot mess that they aren't. I'm here for both."
"I think everyone's going to be very, very happy with this season," she concluded.
Check out Heather's full interview above
