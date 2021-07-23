Sue Bird and Eddy Alvaraz Carry the American Flag As They Lead Team USA Into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics: By the Numbers

Sue Bird and Eddy Alvaraz are leading the way for Team USA.

At the 2020 Olympics on Friday, July 23, the decorated duo became the first to share the honor of leading their fellow teammates into the Opening Ceremony.

The WNBA legend and four-time Olympic gold medalist shared how excited she was for this very moment, which cements her in history as the second American female basketball player to carry the flag. The current coach for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball team, Dawn Staley, was the first to do so in 2004.

"It's an incredible honor to be selected the flag bearer for Team USA," Bird, competing in her fifth Olympics, told the Associated Press on July 21."I know what that means, because I got to witness Dawn Staley go through it when she was selected in 2004. It's an honor that is bigger than the moment in that you've been selected by your fellow Team USA athletes to represent the entire delegation, and it will last forever."