The Bachelor's Lauren Burnham Hospitalized for Postpartum Health Complications

Lauren Burnham is not feeling too rosy after coming down with a bad case of mastitis.

According to husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 29-year-old mom of three is in the hospital to suppress painful inflammation in her breast tissue. He shared a picture of Lauren in the hospital bed to his Instagram Story, writing, "Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her."

Arie said she will be staying overnight after receiving antibiotics through an IV drip and undergoing scans to look for a potential abscess. "She's been through a lot this week," he remorsefully shared.

The father of three held down the fort this past weekend while Lauren was in bed recovering. The 39-year-old joked, "I was up all weekend with the babies. Survival over here haha."

More than a month has passed since Lauren gave birth to twins Senna and Lux on June 11. Since then, the family of five has overcome their fair share of difficulties, including the hospitalization of their baby girl Senna. According to Arie, the little one stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for a week as she "needed oxygen."