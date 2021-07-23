Britney SpearsAdeleKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With the Olympic Opening Ceremonies Through the Years

As the Tokyo Olympics officially kicks off, E! News is looking back at some of the most memorable Opening Ceremonies in history. Read on for a trip down Olympics lane.

By Jess Cohen Jul 23, 2021 3:00 AMTags
SportsOlympicsCelebrities
Watch: Laurie Hernandez Recalls Winning Olympic Gold in 2016

Let the Games begin!

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to officially kick off on Friday, July 23, with the Opening Ceremony. At the event, teams from around the globe will represent their countries as they prepare to compete.

This historic ceremony will be the first major global gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And although this year's Opening Ceremony is likely to be more subdued given the health crisis, it's shaping up to be more meaningful than ever. In fact, basketball star Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez will lead the U.S. team as flag bearers during the ceremony. While in years past only one person has been selected for this role, the International Olympic Committee made a change to promote inclusivity. 

"With 49 percent female participation, Tokyo 2020 will be the first gender-equal Olympic Games ever," the committee said in a May statement. "For the first time, there will be at least one female and one male athlete in each of the teams participating in the Games."

photos
Relive the Top Viral Olympics Moments

As we await Tokyo's big kick-off, E! News is looking back at some of the most memorable Olympic Opening Ceremonies. Take a look at the gallery below to revisit Etta JamesCeline DionPaul McCartney and The Chicks' performances at the event over the years!

Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1908 Olympics in London
B Bennett/Getty Images
The U.S. Olympic Team, 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
1932 Olympics in Los Angeles
Keystone/Getty Images
Yoshinori Sakai, 1964 Olympics in Tokyo
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
1968 Olympics in Mexico
Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Team USA, 1972 Olympics in Munich
nik wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images
1976 Olympics in Montreal
Jerry Cooke/Corbis via Getty Images
1980 Olympics in Moscow
S&G/PA Images via Getty Images
Etta James, 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles
Kit Houghton/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
1984 Olympics in Los Angeles
Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images
1992 Olympics in Barcelona
Seguin/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Celine Dion, 1996 Olympics in Atlanta
Billy Stickland /Allsport
Cathy Freeman of Australia, 2000 Olympics in Sydney
Adam Pretty /Allsport
Nikki Webster, 2000 Olympics in Sydney
Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images
The Dixie Chicks, 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City
Don EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images
2004 Olympics in Athens
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Dancers Perform at 2008 Olympics in Beijing
Pool/Getty Images
Paul McCartney, 2012 Olympics in London
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II Performer Parachutes Into 2012 Olympics in London
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
2012 Olympics in London
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Michael Phelps, 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro

Trending Stories

1

Ice-T and Daughter Chanel's Cutest Moments Prove They Really Are Twins

2

Mama June's Daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Gives Birth to Baby Boy

3

Why Offset Is Changing His Mind About Getting Cardi B a Push Present

4

Birthday Boy Prince George Is All Grown Up in Must-See Photo

5
Exclusive

How Kim Really Feels as Kanye Prepares to Drop Music About Their Split