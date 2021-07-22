Britney SpearsAdeleKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Hilary Duff Accidentally Turned Her Hair Green in Bathtub Mishap

This may not be the first time Hilary Duff has switched up her look, but this time was completely unintentional. See how the Younger star unveiled her latest transformation.

Hilary Duff is coming clean.
 
The Lizzie McGuire alum shared her latest hair mishap with fans in a series of clips posted to her Instagram Story—explaining that while she was taking what was supposed to be an uneventful, relaxing bath—things quickly took an unexpected turn.
 
"So, I just took a bath," Hilary said in her July 21 post. "And I put a conditioner on my hair that I was thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]. Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again."
 
While her Younger co-star Molly Bernard can be heard commenting on her "perfect" blonde hair turning green, Hilary didn't hesitate to reveal that her hair may not be in tip-top shape for one adorable reason. "I mean, it's not perfect," she responded. "Let's be honest, I swim every day with my kids."
 
For those who may not know, the actress is mom to 9-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie and shares daughters, Banks, 2, and 3-month-old Mae with husband Matthew Koma.

If you're wondering when the 33-year-old actress first debuted such vibrant hair colors, it's bit of a rewind to April of last year. The Younger star showed off her new look over that Easter weekend, donning a new ‘do with both blue and green tresses.

At the time, fans were unsure whether the look was permanent or a wig, but either way, this time we are looking at the real deal—accidentally, of course.
 
Hilary also revealed her unintended transformation happened in the blink of an eye, adding, "It took about seven minutes of his hair mask sitting on my hair and it's—great."

Maybe we'll see Hilary keep her green locks for now, because why not?

