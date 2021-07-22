Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Flex Park Swim Drop Before It Sells Out!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Today is the day! Beyoncé's highly anticipated "Flex Park" swimwear capsule is launching at 11 a.m. PT on Adidas.com, and we have all the details.

Inspired by the nostalgia of muscle beach culture, the Grammy award-winner's fourth installment of her Adidas x Ivy Park line will include beach-ready styles, available in sizes XS-XL and 1X-4X, like women's swimsuits and coverups, plus men's swim shorts and shirts at priced from $45 to $75. For the first time in the singer's partnership with Adidas, you can score unisex slides priced at $75. Oh, and Queen Bey didn't forget about accessories! The drop will also feature unisex hats, a towel, water bottle and tote bag to complete your beach fit.

In case you don't already have your credit cards ready, we suggest planning out your purchase now because the Flex Park collection drops today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Adidas.com and select stores globally tomorrow, which we rounded up below! Make sure to keep checking in for new Flex Park updates.