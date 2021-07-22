See How the Cast of Dr. Death Compares to the Real-Life Characters in the Chilling True Story

Watch : Christian Slater & Joshua Jackson on New True Crime Drama "Dr. Death"

Joshua Jackson isn't scared of going to the doctor now, exactly.

But "I'm more trepidatious about interacting with the medical system than I was before doing this show," the actor admitted to E! News, referring to his new limited series Dr. Death, now streaming on Peacock.

Jackson stars as Dr. Christoper Duntsch, a charming but ultimately sociopathic neurosurgeon who was convicted in Texas of maiming a 74-year-old woman during surgery—but who overall was accused of harming 33 patients, two of whom died after he operated on them.

"I'd definitely get a second or third opinion before I go now," added AnnaSophia Robb, who plays Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart. In 2017, her team won a guilty verdict and a life sentence for Duntsch.