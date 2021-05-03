Outdoor Entertaining Flash Sale: Score Deals on Lawn Games, S'mores Kits, Lights & More!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer is here, which means it's the perfect time for some outdoor entertaining. The best hosts go above and beyond to create an ambiance and provide fun for their guests, but there's no need to stretch your budget. This week, Justin Sylvester and Brandi Milloy are sharing some amazing discounts on outdoor entertaining must-haves including solar-powered lighting, backyard games, beverage-cooling essentials, and a family s'mores-making kit.

We secured these exclusive discounts for E! shoppers through 7/28 at 11:59P PM ET. Whether you want to be the best host or a guest who's the most prepared for fun, we found some great products for you. Keep on scrolling to get these amazing deals while you can from Corkcicle, City Bonfires, Sunnylife and Brightech.