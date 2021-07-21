Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Kanye West as He Prepares to Release New Music

As for Khloe, this wouldn't be the first time she's shown some sisterly love to Kanye amid his split from Kim. When it came to celebrating the Yeezy designer's birthday in early June, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a throwback of herself, alongside the former couple and her ex Tristan Thompson, calling Kanye her "brother for life" in her caption.



The 37-year-old mom to True Thompson even slammed a fan who criticized her birthday shoutout to Kanye, calling the user a "weirdo."