Usain Bolt Hints That Daughter Olympia Could Follow in His Olympics Footsteps

Watch : Usain Bolt Talks Olympic Advice, Babies & New Music

The race is on.

Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt exclusively revealed to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Victor Cruz that his daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt just might have what it takes to enter the Olympics herself one day.

"She's just one, and she's all over the place," Bolt gushed about his "number one" girl on July 21. "She does her own thing. She tries to run around the house, so we're wondering if she's going to be a runner but we'll see."

Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett gave birth to Olympia in May 2020; Bolt and Bennett welcomed twin boys Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt in June 2021. For Bolt, raising three kids can sometimes rival competing in the Olympics.

"When everybody starts going crazy, it's ridiculous," he said with a laugh. "My family is really helping me out."

Olympia also has already been sporting Bolt's signature lightning bolt logo on her onesie. "Stride length of her Dad & stride pattern of her Mom," Bolt adorably captioned an Instagram pic in September 2020.