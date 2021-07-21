Watch the NSFW First Look at Andy Cohen's New Dating Show Ex-Rated

Watch : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Andy Cohen is here to help you find love...with your ex.

The host of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV takes on new Peacock unscripted series Ex-Rated, premiering Thursday, Aug. 12, in the just-released trailer below. Cohen hosts and executive produces the provocative eight-episode reality show that puts ex-partners in the hot seat to rate their past lover on a scale of one to 10 in categories ranging from kissing, foreplay and passion. And yes, these exes do not hold back.

"You're a giant pain in the ass!" one scorned lover quips in the first look.

Another single admits that the sex was "just OK" in his past relationship. Plus, a woman claims her "kinky" ex-boyfriend could "transition a casual game of Jenga into an orgy." Now that's one game night we don't want to miss.

Thankfully, relationship expert and certified intimacy educator Shan Boodram is there to breakthrough some of these exes' miscommunication. The Game of Desire author even cozies up to Cohen in the hilarious teaser trailer!