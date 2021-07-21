Dolly Parton Just Recreated Her Iconic Playboy Cover 43 Years Later

Watch : Dolly Parton Reacts to All Those Dolly Parton Tributes

It's Dolly Parton's world and we're just living in it.

Case in point: The singer recreating her 43-year-old cover of Playboy. Back in October 1978, the then-32-year-old "Jolene" singer starred on the cover of the iconic magazine and apparently, it's a favorite of Parton's longtime husband, Carl Thomas Dean. So, in honor of his 79th birthday, the star got back into her bunny ears.

"Today is July 20. It's my husband Carl's birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this? Well, it's for my husband's birthday," she said in a video shared on Instagram. "Remember sometime back I said I was going to pose on the Playboy magazine when I was 75. Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore."

Of course, that didn't stop the one and only Dolly. "My husband always loved the original cover of Playboy, so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she told her fans. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not going to try to talk him out of that and I hope he agrees."