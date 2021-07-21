Hear Kanye West's New Song "No Child Left Behind" in Ad Starring Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson returns to the track in a spot for Kanye West's highly anticipated new music.
An ad for Beats by Dre that aired during Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday, July 20 included a new Kanye song, entitled "No Child Left Behind." The ad featured slow-motion footage of sprinter Sha'Carri preparing for a race, running and then looking up at the sky.
"He's done miracles on me," Kanye sang in the minute-long video.
The spot featured the official announcement that the 44-year-old rapper's tenth studio album, DONDA, will be released on Friday, July 23. This follows a listening event being livestreamed on Apple Music from Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET.
Sha'Carri made headlines earlier this month when she wasn't chosen for the U.S. 4x100 meter relay team ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, despite prevailing in the 100-meter event during June's Olympic Trials. The 21-year-old track and field standout faced a one-month ban after testing positive for marijuana, putting her in violation of the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.
The athlete told Today's Savannah Guthrie that she made a mistake and is taking "responsibility for my actions." Sha'Carri explained that her decision stemmed from her need to cope after learning a week prior to the Olympic Trials that her biological mother had passed away.
For Kanye, this marks his first album since 2019's Grammy-winning Jesus Is King, and it's his first new music since ex Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February.
Earlier on July 20, Kanye posted photos to Instagram of himself wearing chains featuring the names of the couple's four children: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.
