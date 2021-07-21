Nikki and Brie Bella's Brother JJ and Wife Lauren "Lola" Garcia Announce Separation

Nikki and Brie Bella's brother JJ is tapping out of his marriage to Lauren "Lola" Garcia.

On Tuesday, July 20, Lauren announced on Instagram that she and JJ have decided to separate after 10 years of marriage. "It's no secret that there's been a shift in our lives the past couple months," she shared, "and although it's been something I've been personally trying to navigate, I want to be as transparent as possible since I share so much of my life with you."

Lauren said there's no "easy way" to break the news, adding that their family is "asking for privacy and respect" as it relates to the reasons behind their decision to split.

"Thank you for your support, kind words, and everything in-between you've already given me in this space," the 34-year-old influencer concluded her message.