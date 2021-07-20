Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Movie Director Dishes On "Magic" of Their First Scene Together

Fans can't stop ogling over Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's red hot romance, as they continue to light up the red carpet with their unique kind of PDA (black tongue and all).
For movie director Randall Emmett, he got a much more intimate look at their blossoming love life way before the rest of the world was brought up to speed.
The filmmaker happened to cast Megan and MGK in his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass, which began filming over a year ago. At the time, he had no idea that their onscreen chemistry would translate into real life.
This week, Randall looked back on the couple's first scene together as co-stars, telling Yahoo Entertainment, "There was magic in that room, 100 percent."
He said even he was distracted by their obvious connection back in March 2020. "I sat there behind the monitor, and there were takes where I was so mesmerized by their performances that I would forget to say 'Action!' Megan sometimes had to be like, 'Randall, are you going to call 'Action?' I was like, 'Oh my god — my bad!'" The Irishman producer explained.
"As a director, I felt, 'Wow, there's some real magic happening there,' but I didn't see any more than that," he reflected. "They're both incredible actors, and their chemistry was flawless. I was just looking at them and thinking, 'Wow, that was a great scene,' but didn't really think about anything else."
Unfortunately, that magic was short-lived, as the crew shut down production on Midnight in the Switchgrass just two days after they began filming Puerto Rico. With the movie on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that's when things escalated between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly off-screen.
"It wasn't until after we shut down and went home that the relationship began," Randall shared.
Earlier this month, one of MGK's childhood friends admitted that the "Rap Devil" artist had a poster of Megan Fox in his bedroom as teen.
Randall said he didn't know about the rapper's childhood crush when he cast him in his movie, but suggested MGK seized the opportunity to work with her. "I did not know that he said he was going to marry Megan Fox when he was in high school, but he definitely knew Megan was in the movie because I told him who was in the cast, and also that Megan was going to kick his ass," he dished, before laughing. "So he definitely knew, and he had read the script."
Both actors have been open about their immediate connection on set. As the Jennifer's Body star revealed on the Give Them Lala... With Randall podcast last spring, "The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame."
MGK (who was born Colson Baker) told Howard Stern in September, "I didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'" He mused, "I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."
Midnight in the Switchgrass, about a murder investigation, premieres on Friday, July 23. Though Megan didn't attend the Los Angeles premiere on July 19, Randall arrived holding hands with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent.