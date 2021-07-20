This Way Up and the Other U.K. Shows You Need to Binge ASAP

Run, don't walk to your nearest television. Why? Because season two of This Way Up is now available on Hulu.

For those unfamiliar with the British dramedy, This Way Up stars Irish comedian Aisling Bea as quick-witted teacher Áine, who is finding her footing again after, what she calls, a "teeny little nervous breakdown." We might even be bold enough to say that this gem of a series has succeeded Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag in our hearts.

When we aren't laughing at Áine's quips or schticks with a toothbrush, we're wiping away tears as she opens up about her mental health struggles. Like the titular character in Fleabag, we can't help but root for this loveable mess.

And, if season one is about Áine's journey of self-discovery, season two is about her sister Shona (Sharon Horgan) coming to terms with the chaos she has caused. In fact, the sisters seem to change roles in the new season as Áine finds herself in exciting new romantic and professional endeavors.