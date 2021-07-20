Demi Lovato Celebrates a "Random Burst of Body Confidence" After Filming Their First Sex Scene

Demi Lovato had some "awkward hilarious sex"—and they liked it!
Tuesday, July 20 marked the first time the Sonny With a Chance actor performed in a sex scene, and though the pop star was initially nervous, they wrote on Instagram that it was ultimately a success.
"I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately," they reflected, adding, "Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that."
Demi proved how far they've come, writing that in the past they "rarely ever showed my arms." In contrast, Demi said, "Now I'm in this," sharing a photo of themselves in a black bra and underwear.
The singer noted the future scene, which is potentially for the upcoming NBC show Hungry, "barely shows anything BUT STILL."
"I don't always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that!" they continued. "It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."
The former Disney Channel star has documented their relationship with their body on numerous occasions.
In May, Demi shared that they "still struggle" in recovering from their eating disorder, which began in their early teens. "There are periods of time where I forget about my food struggles and other times it's all I think about. Still," they reflected. "But that is what ED recovery looks like for some people and I still have hope that someday I won't think about it anymore."
They have since found more comfort in their body after coming out as non-binary that same month. At the time, Demi wrote that this is just one step in their process of recovery, saying, "I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."
They later forgave any fans for misgendering them, acknowledging that this is "a huge transition" after going by she/her pronouns for their entire life. "As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, the shift will come naturally," they added.
Meanwhile, the singer continues to work on their numerous projects, including the forthcoming Roku talk show, the new Peacock docu-series Unidentified With Demi Lovato and the new NBC show, Hungry.