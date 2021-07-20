True Thompson Is a Budding Supermodel in Khloe Kardashian's Precious New Pics

Watch : Tristan Thompson Paints Daughter True's Nails

Coming for that crown!

Khloe Kardashian's adorable three-year-old daughter True Thompson is already giving supermodel aunt Kendall Jenner a run for her money. The 818 Tequila founder will have to make room on the runway for budding model toddler True—and proud mom Khloe was ready to challenge Kendall to a walk-off!

"Check mate @kendalljenner!" Khloe captioned three photos of True in a sequin swimsuit on Tuesday, July 20. "Get ready to pass the crown."

Kendall sweetly commented, "this cutie!!!"

True posed with her hands on her hips and leg out, elegantly pointing her toes like a little ballerina. Her palm leaf printed pink swimsuit is very on-trend for summer 2021. Perhaps Khloe could enlist True to model for her newly-launched Good American neon swimsuit collection, or even go head-to-head with iconic supermodel Kate Moss in aunt Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS collection!

True also has been putting her sporty outfits to good use: toddler swim lessons and hilarious TGIF dance parties.