Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Her Plan for Raising Daughter True as a White Mom

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

While she may not have everything about raising her daughter figured out just yet, Khloe Kardashian is sure about this: Discussing race with your children is critical.

During an appearance on Leomie Anderson's Role Model podcast, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reflected being a white mother to her Black daughter and her hopes for 3-year-old True Thompson as she grows up. "I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom," Khloe shared, "but I'm obviously not a woman of color."

Part of that will be showing True—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—life outside her gated walls. "I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible," the reality star said. "I don't want her living in a bubble thinking, you know— because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that." Khloe credited her late father Robert Kardashian with similarly showing Khloe and her siblings the realities of life.

As for discussing race with her daughter, that's a must for the Good American mogul. "I know some people get uncomfortable with talking to their kids about race," she said, "or they think, 'Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course you do! You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world.'"