Naomi Osaka Calls Out Megyn Kelly for Criticizing Her Magazine Covers

Naomi Osaka is setting the record straight on her recent press coverage after being criticized by Megyn Kelly.

On July 19, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debuted its 2021 issue with Megan Thee Stallion, Leyna Bloom and the tennis star on its covers. "First Haitian and Japanese woman on the cover," Osaka tweeted along with the photos.

Shortly after, conservative sports analyst Clay Travis tweeted his reaction to Osaka's cover, which was released about two months after she decided not to speak to the media at the French Open to prioritize her mental health.

"Since saying she's too introverted to talk to the media after tennis matches," Travis wrote, "Naomi Osaka has launched a reality show, a Barbie, and now is on the cover of the SI swimsuit issue."

Kelly then added, "Let's not forget the cover of (& interview in) Vogue Japan and Time Mag!"

According to a screenshot captured by Sporting News, Osaka then replied to Kelly's post. "Seeing as you're a journalist I would've assumed you would take the time to research what the lead times are for magazines," she wrote in the since-deleted message, "if you did that you would've found out I shot all of my covers last year. Instead your first reaction is to hop on here and spew negativity, do better Megan [sic]."