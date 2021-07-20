All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 7 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Episode 7 of Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season was very emotional. Katie whittled down her suitors, handing out four roses for the upcoming hometown dates. Unfortunately, there were multiple emotional goodbyes. It was definitely a gripping episode, but thankfully there was a painting group date to provide some comedic relief. Oh, and the fashions, there were some cute outfits from Katie's dates, the girl chats with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, and the rose ceremony.
Of course, we watch the show eagerly anticipating who will get Katie's next rose, but we also can't help thinking, "I wonder where I can get those sneakers." If that sounds familiar, then you're in the right place because we hit pause on all the key moments to take a closer look at Katie, Tayshia, and Kaitlyn's outfits throughout the episode.
We will update this list throughout the episode, tracking down the looks as we see them, and we will share some alternative options just in case the pieces from the show have sold out or if they're not-so-budget-friendly. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy looks from Venus, Nordstrom, SSENSE, Amazon, ShopBop, JCPenney, Net-a-Porter, Missguided, and more.
This week started out with a girl chat between Katie and the co-hosts, Tayshia and Kaitlyn. Unfortunately, there was plant blocking the view of Tayshia's green dress, but don't worry, we still found it for you.
Self Portrait Trench Mini Dress
This dress deserved a way better angle during the episode. Someone should have definitely moved that plant out of the way. The Self Portrait Trench Mini Dress is made from lightweight, breathable fabric. It has short sleeves with button cuffs and a smocked, elastic waist.
Venus Pocket Detail Utility Dress
If you're looking for an olive green utility dress that's a little lighter on the wallet, check out this cute frock from Venus. It has a similar structured silhouette along with a zipper down the middle.
a.n.a Womens Short Sleeve Utility Dress in Capulet Olive
Here's another near-duplicate from JCPenney. In addition to the olive, this utility dress is also available in a beautiful mauve color.
Katie started Episode 7's dates by spending some one-on-one time with frontrunner Greg Grippo. For their second solo date, she kept things casual, wearing a green shirt (which Greg did too), jeans, and black leather low top sneakers.
Axel Arigato Clean 90 Leather Low-Top Sneakers
These low-top sneakers from the episode are so versatile that you'll wear them all the time. We even found Axel Arigato shoes on sale at SSENSE.
CARE OF by PUMA Women's 373697 Low-Top Sneakers
If you're looking for a similar shoe at a lower price point, these CARE OF by PUMA Women's Low-Top Sneakers are a great choice.
For the night portion of her date with Greg, Katie stunned in a one-shoulder, black, leather mini dress. Oh, and they both admitted they were "falling in love," which was definitely one of the episode's highlights.
Zeynep Arçay One-sleeve leather mini dress
This date night dress is a total showstopper. The Zeynep Arçay mini is made from the most flexible leather that molds to your frame.
Missguided Black Coated Denim One Shoulder Mini Dress
This mini isn't made of leather, but the black coated denim does look very similar to dress from the episode. It also has that one-shoulder, long sleeve detail.
