Rich Paul Teased He Was "Hanging Out" With Adele More Than a Month Before NBA Date

Watch : Adele Looks Cozy With Lebron James' Agent Rich Paul

Rumor has it Adele had a fire starting in her heart long before she and Rich Paul went public with their courtside courtship.

The superstar and sports agent cozied up while attending the NBA Finals on July 17, which quickly sparked speculation that the pair are an item. A source told E! News that Adele is indeed dating LeBron James' agent, with another source confirming they went to the game "together."

Some fans were surprised to see the Grammy winner's new man step into the spotlight, as she hasn't admitted to dating anyone after reaching her divorce settlement with Simon Konecki in March. (She and Simon share 8-year-old son Angelo Adkins.)

However, a closer reading of a recent interview seemed to hint at the new couple's romance more than a month ago. The New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner spoke with Rich for an article published on May 31, in which Rich admitted he was hanging out with a "major pop star," in Isaac's words.