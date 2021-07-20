Britney Spears' Attorney Says He's "Moving Aggressively" to Remove Jamie Spears as Conservator

Work it hard, like it's your profession: Mathew Rosengart is doing his best to #FreeBritney.
Britney Spears' new attorney promised that he's fighting hard to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate.
"As I said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first," Mathew told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse on July 19, following a brief court hearing where E! News was present.
"I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength," he said. "I want to thank Judge [Brenda] Penny for her courtesy in welcoming my firm and I into this case."
The lawyer, who was hired last week, added, "And I also want to thank Britney Spears fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming from coast to coast and literally throughout the world."
A small group of fans, clad in hot pink, cheered when Mathew thanked them. They had formed a Free Britney rally and carried signs out front of the courthouse to have their voices heard.
Reporters asked if Mathew is any closer to getting Jamie removed, and he responded, "We're working very hard on the documents."
One fan asked if Britney controls her Instagram (she has been putting both her father and sister Jamie Lynn Spears on blast in recent days). "I have nothing further," her attorney said.
Britney has made it clear in court that she wants her father removed from her conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008.
"I'm here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she told the court on July 14. "I want him investigated… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."
E! News has reached out to Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen for comment. During last week's hearing, Vivian said Jamie would not be resigning and said Britney made some "misstatements" in her testimony that need to be investigated. Last month, Jamie filed a petition in court to ask the judge to investigate claims she has made about her alleged mistreatment, saying he is "concerned" about the "Toxic" singer.
The hearing on July 19 was regarding a petition from Britney's temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery. In court documents obtained by E! News, Jodi said she was receiving death threats and requested that Jamie pay for her 24-hour security. Jamie initially objected to the request but his lawyer suggested during their July 14 court hearing that they'd be willing to withdraw their objection. The discussion about security fees was postponed to July 19, so that Mathew could discuss the matter with Britney. It will next continue on Monday, July 26, as no decisions were made today.
--Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom