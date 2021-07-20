Britney SpearsAdeleKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

The Bachelorette Reveals Katie Thurston's Final 4, But We Think She Sent the Wrong Guy Home

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston has chosen her final four men ahead of hometown dates, and we're mourning the loss of her fifth place finisher.

Nothing like a good cry on a Monday night!

Somehow we've neared the end of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and she has now narrowed her men all the way down to the final four. Of course she's excited to meet the families of her top four boyfriends, but there were a lot of tears to be cried on the way, both for her and for us. 

First, she sent home Brendan. Brendan did not make that much of an impression on us, so Katie's tearful goodbye to him also didn't really do much. We got a little more emotional when she sent Mike P. packing, but only because she got so emotional and we had just watched him mentally wrestle with his views on intimacy. 

Then, it came time for Katie to send one last guy home at the last rose ceremony before hometown dates, and she did the unthinkable: she did not give a rose to Andrew S. Sweet sweet Andrew S., sent home! Katie, how dare you?

To be fair to her, she was positively distraught over her own decision, and said it was the only one so far that she couldn't be 100 percent sure of. She just didn't think their relationship could get where it needed to be in the time they had, but boy, she was having a hard time accepting that. She was still crying about it the next day, when Andrew came to her hotel room to clear the air and say goodbye in a less stressful environment.

He then gave her a date card that read "If you change your mind, I'll be waiting," and she chased him through the hotel, romcom-style, and jumped into his arms. She asked if he might possibly stay just a little longer, but couldn't promise that anything could change. He said no! It was like season three of one of our favorite will they/won't they couples, except normally, you know that couple will get together eventually. This time, she's probably gonna pick somebody else! 

ABC

Andrew S. has been a fave since night one, when he first broke out his fake English accent, and we're simply devastated to see it all end this way, and the only way to make us feel better is to make him the Bachelor. Do you hear that, ABC? Andrew. S. For. Bachelor.

(If you can't do that, perhaps give us his number? Thanks!) 

Anyway, let's get back to the men Katie did choose to continue this journey with. Greg and Blake are the obvious ones, and then there's Justin and Michael, who are also extremely sweet. 

The reality is that Katie had a really great group of guys this season, and a hell of a decision to make at the end of the day. She can be forgiven for following her heart, we guess. 

Keep up with the remaining men and all the departed ones by scrolling down.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andrew S.

26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria.

Blake

30, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan

26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Greg

27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Justin

26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Michael

36, a business owner from Akron, OH.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mike

31, a gym owner from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Aaron

26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA.

ABC
ELIMINATED: James

30, a software salesman from La Jolla, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Tre

26, a software engineer from Covington, GA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Hunter

34, a software strategist from Houston, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Connor B.

29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Andrew M.

31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Josh

25, an IT consultant from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Quartney

26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Christian

26, a real estate agent from Boston, MA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Conor C.

28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: David

27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Thomas

28, a real estate broker from Poway, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Garrett

29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: John

27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Karl

34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Kyle

26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Cody

27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Gabriel

35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Brandon

26, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Jeff

31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Landon

25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Austin

25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Marcus

30, a real estate broker from Portland, OR.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

