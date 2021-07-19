Keegan-Michael Key Reveals Which Schmigadoon! Co-Star Makes Him Laugh the Most

This Schmigadoon! behind-the-scenes detail will make you want to sing out with joy.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Keegan-Michael Key spilled some details about filming the new Apple TV+ musical comedy. While the Schmigadoon! cast is certainly "stacked," according to Key, there was one person on-set that was cracking jokes left and right.

"Alan Cumming is very cunning," he exclusively told E! News. "We could call him Alan Cunning! He's so proper and he's got that charming, kind of, Glaswegian accent, that Scottish accent. But then, he'll drop a dirty joke here."

In fact, the Tony award winner would dish these little quips right before filming a scene. "The other thing is, he loves to tell a story and he's gotta finish his story," he continued with a laugh. "And he'll speed up the story to get to the end, and it's like a really bawdy, dirty story."