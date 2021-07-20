Britney SpearsAdeleKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Olympian Katie Ledecky Shares What's In Her Swim Bag

From shaving essentials to chocolate milk, the five-time Olympic gold medalist dishes on her must-haves and performance tips ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

By Emily Spain Jul 20, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Katie Ledecky What's In My Swim Bag

Olympic swimming sensation Katie Ledecky is set to add a few more gold medals to her collection during this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games. In addition to a rigorous training schedule, there are a few other things Katie is counting on to get her ready to compete, like chocolate milk and BIC razors. Ahead of her departure to Tokyo, the swimmer revealed her swim bag must-haves as well as her biggest performance tip.

"I set big goals for myself in and out of the water," Katie explained. "Some of the goals I have set for myself over the years have seemed unrealistic at first. Those push me and motivate me to reach higher and work harder."

For the rest of Katie's packing must-haves for the Olympics, scroll below!

Dress Like an Olympian In Kim Kardashian's Skims Team USA Collection

TYR Women's Durafast One Solid Diamondfit One Piece Swimsuit

Given she's a swimmer, it's no surprise Katie is packing her favorite TYR swimsuits

$48-$65
SwimOutlet

BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced Women's Disposable Razor

As the face of the BIC Soleil Sensitive Advanced "Game On" campaign, Katie has been vocal about her love for the brand's Soleil Sensitive Advanced Razors for ultra smooth skin! To prevent irritation, the blades feature water-activated moisture strips enriched with aloe.

$8
$6
Amazon

Black Hawk Racing Femme Mirrored Goggles

If you're looking for a new pair of goggles, take a cue from Katie and pick up TYR's Black Hawk racing goggles.

$21
$17
SwimOutlet

TYR Multi Color Silicone Swim Cap

Don't let your hair get in the way of your Olympic dreams with this silicone swim cap.

$16
SwimOutlet

Hand Sanitizer

The Olympian made sure to pack tons of hand sanitizer for the Tokyo Games.

$4
Amazon

TYR XL Hyper Dry Sport Towel

This 100% microfiber towel accelerates the drying process, so you can go from your aquatic workout to your next activity in no time.

$25
Amazon

Chocolate Milk

Katie's most surprising must-have? Chocolate milk. The Olympian drinks it post-workout thanks to its many health benefits like refueling muscles.

$4
Target

Adidas Ultraboost Shoes

For dryland training, Katie rocks Adidas' Ultraboost running shoes.

$180
$126
Adidas
$180
Nordstrom

Women's Venzo Genesis Closed Back Tech Suit Swimsuit

For competition time, Katie reps these state-of-the-art TYR swimsuits, so she can glide through the water and show off her speed.

$220-$550
SwimOutlet

Journal

To document her exciting journey, Katie packed a journal.

$19
$13
Amazon

Extra Masks

Given the times we are in, the Olympian made sure to pack extra masks to keep her protected.

$14
Amazon

Ready for more Olympics-inspired shopping? Check out our patriotic style guide for your Olympics viewing party.

