Toni Garrn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Alex Pettyfer

I Am Number Four star Alex Pettyfer now has a family of three.

The actor and his wife, German model Toni Garrn, announced the birth of their baby girl on Monday, July 19.

"The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week," Toni shared to Instagram alongside a photo of her snuggling the newborn. "She immediately stole our hearts forever."

Toni, 29, has been counting down the days until she became a mom.

In May, she wrote on Instagram, "I've never been more excited for something, than to finally meet our baby in a few weeks! (40 is just too long)." And on June 8, she teased that the couple has been "Waiting .. semi patiently for you," along with the hashtag #lastcoupledays.

Toni recently starred in a maternity shoot with Vogue Germany, sharing that "the best thing about being pregnant is definitely waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant." The fashionista explained, "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."