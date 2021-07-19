Score 35% Off Rainy Day Essentials at Totes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know about you, but every time it rains, we frantically search through our closets for boots, jackets and other accessories to keep us dry, cozy and fashionable while we brave the downpour outside. But let's face it, rain apparel, although functional, isn't always chic. Luckily, Totes, a rainy day essentials brand, is changing that!

From slip-resistant boots for the whole family to stylish jackets and umbrellas, Totes has everything you need to thrive on a rainy day. Even better, they're offering E! shoppers a special sitewide discount. Today through 8/1, you can use code: E35 to receive 35% off Totes' bestselling gear.

Scroll below to check out 10 of our favorite styles from Totes!