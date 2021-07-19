Britney SpearsAdeleKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Score 35% Off Rainy Day Essentials at Totes

"Alexa, play 'Umbrella' by Rihanna."

By Emily Spain Jul 19, 2021 6:15 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop FashionShop Girl Summer
E-comm: Shop Girl Summer, E! Exclusive Totes Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know about you, but every time it rains, we frantically search through our closets for boots, jackets and other accessories to keep us dry, cozy and fashionable while we brave the downpour outside. But let's face it, rain apparel, although functional, isn't always chic. Luckily, Totes, a rainy day essentials brand, is changing that!

From slip-resistant boots for the whole family to stylish jackets and umbrellas, Totes has everything you need to thrive on a rainy day. Even better, they're offering E! shoppers a special sitewide discount. Today through 8/1, you can use code: E35 to receive 35% off Totes' bestselling gear.

Scroll below to check out 10 of our favorite styles from Totes!

read
Score 20% Off Miranda Kerr's Glow-Inducing Skincare Products

Cirrus™ Women’s Chelsea Ankle Rain Boots

These lightweight boots are 100% waterproof and anti-microbial, so you can rest assured your socks won't be soaked when you get home. Plus, they're super comfortable!

$55
$36
Totes

Lined Rain Slicker

Available in eight bold yet versatile hues, this zipper jacket will keep your outfit dry during an unexpected rainstorm.

$35
$23
Totes

Trending Stories

1

Adele Looks Cozy With LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul at NBA Finals Game

2

Camila Cabello Embraces Her “Stretchmarks and Fat” in Inspiring Video

3

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Boyfriend Devin Booker During NBA Finals Game

Women’s Sol Bounce Ara Flip Flop

Whether you live in a rain-prone area or are headed somewhere tropical for vacation, it would be wise to keep these flip-flops on hand. Plus, they offer a soft textured footbed that will support your feet for hours on end.

$25
$16
Totes

Men’s Glacier Lace Winter Boot

With water-proof construction, PU coating, a suede upper with heavy duty laces, these boots are a must for getting through extreme weather conditions.

$60
$39
Totes

Women’s Anorak with Drawstring Waist Coat

This jacket is the perfect blend of style and function! Plus, the faux-fur trimmed detachable hood will make you look extra posh on your run to the grocery store or trip to the slopes.

$75
$49
Totes

Cirrus™ Toddler’s Chelsea Ankle Rain Boot

Twin with your kiddo! These Chelsea rain boots will allow your little one to jump through all the puddles their heart desires while protecting their feet from the elements.

$38
$22
Totes

Men’s Packable Puffer Jacket

Not only will this insulated jacket keep you cozy, but it won't take up a lot of space in your closet or suitcase.

$100
$65
Totes

Cirrus™ Women’s Claire Tall Rain Boots

Pull these slip-resistant boots on with ease and enjoy dry pants when you get to the office or wherever your commute takes you when the rain hits.

$70
$46
Totes

Signature Manual Clear Bubble Umbrella

Last but not least, you need to have an umbrella on hand for those unexpected rainy days. We love how this one has an oversized dome-shaped canopy to protect you, most importantly your hair, from the downpour.

$29
$19
Totes

Ready to save more? Check out today's best sales.

Trending Stories

1

Adele Looks Cozy With LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul at NBA Finals Game

2

Camila Cabello Embraces Her “Stretchmarks and Fat” in Inspiring Video

3

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Boyfriend Devin Booker During NBA Finals Game

4

Reign Disick Is Such a Mood During Family Fun Day In the Hamptons

5

See Lauren Conrad & Stephen Colletti's Laguna Beach Reunion