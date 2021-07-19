Britney SpearsAdeleKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Reign Disick Is Such a Mood During Family Fun Day With Scott, Mason and Penelope

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 19, 2021
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Son Reign With Tooth Fairy Magic

Boys will be boys!

Scott Disick cheered on son Reign Disick during an adorable beach vacation in the Hamptons this past weekend. The Talentless founder snapped a series of pics showing Reign and siblings Mason Disick and Penelope Disick playing in the sand, cruising on a boat and enjoying a luxe lunch on the East End. Yet, it was Reign's moody glances that stole the show. 

Reign was all smiles on July 18 while sitting on the lap of family friends beside Penelope during a meal. The six-year-old had a slight pout in a follow-up snapshot as he played with a water glass in front of chips and a salad. "My boy," Scott captioned. 

Then, Reign was shaking his booty in an adorable pic of him posing on a boat. "Let's boat," Scott wrote. An up-close portrait of Reign also showed him gazing off into the distance. We think that one is worth framing, Scott!

Scott and model girlfriend Amelia Hamlin relocated to the Hamptons for the summer months. An insider told E! News earlier this month that the couple were "in the process of scouting places" to rent. From the looks of Scott's Instagram Stories, it seems he spotted the perfect "Lord manor" while passing by on boat. Scott shared two photos of the sprawling mansion overlooking the water. 

As for their family time, the source explained that the 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin has been prioritizing Scott's three children.

"Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She's learning a lot," the source shared. "It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them."

Check out the sweet new pics of Reign and relive more of his cutest moments below!

Instagram
Blue Steel

Reign shows off his model good looks in a portrait shot by dad Scott on July 18. 

Instagram
Yacht Party

"Let's boat," Scott wrote on Instagram Stories with a hilarious photo of Reign striking a pose while dancing onboard a boat on July 18. 

Instagram
Daddy's Boy

Scott captioned, "My boy" to a cute photo of Reign making a face while playing with a water glass during a meal on July 18. 

Instagram
Sibling Time

Reign, Mason and Penelope played tag in the sand on July 18. 

Instagram
Lunch Date

Reign was all smiles while posing with family friends and sister Penelope during lunch in the Hamptons on July 18. 

Instagram
Catching Waves

Reign points to the horizon while donning a wetsuit during a May 2021 surf lesson. 

Instagram
Surf's Up

Reign adorably practices surfing on the sand in a sweet pic from May 2021.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Fresh Buzz

Reign debuts a freshly buzzed head in March 2021, as seen in a photo Scott Disick shared on his Instagram Story.

Instagram / Scott Disick
Last Days With a Mohawk

"A mighty fine little man [red heart emoji]," Scott Disick captioned this March 15, 2021 pic, the last one showing his son with the mohawk he debuted in September 2020.

Instagram
Fashion Forward

Only the best brands for this 6-year-old rockstar in the making.

Instagram
New Wheels

Sorry, Reign—there's no getting behind the wheel of this sweet ride for at least 10 years!

Instagram
Rise & Shine

Scott shares a morning snap of Reign and his signature mohawk.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Scott introduced his adorable new dog in February 2021 with some cute pics, including this cuddle sesh with Reign.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Rock 'N' Roll

Scott Disick's youngest looked ready to rock in this snap from Instagram.

Scott Disick/Instagram
A New 'Do

Reign Disick showed off his upgraded mohawk on his dad's social media.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Buzz, Buzz

Scott gave a close up during Reign's October 2020 hair cut.

Scott Disick/Instagram
Mr. Reign

For this father-son photo, Scott simply wrote, "Mr reign".

Scott Disick/Instagram
Killing It

That's exactly what Scott Disick wrote on this adorable snap of Reign in September 2020.

Instagram
A Scott Mini-Me

In September 2020, Scott posted this photo and wrote, "Hello my little turtle dove."

Instagram
TV Fan

For this picture, Scott joked, "'I love this show'"

Instagram
Scott's Sunshine

Scott wrote on Instagram in August 2020, "Just a little reign and sunshine."

Instagram
One Cute Kid

For an Instagram post in August 2020, Scott Disick declared, "The cutest boy in the world."

Instagram/Scott Disick
Scott's Little "Playa"

Following Reign's buzz cut, Scott Disick shared this picture perfect update. He wrote, "Play on playa."

Instagram
New Hair, Who Dis?

Kourtney shocked fans when she revealed Reign shaved off his signature blond locks!

Instagram
Summer Fun

Kourtney takes her kids to Santa Barbara for a weekend getaway in August 2020.

Instagram
Cuddle Bug

Little Reign is all smiles while cuddling with mama Kourtney.

Instagram
Playmates

Reign and big sister Penelope Disick enjoy a see-saw ride together.

Instagram
Serious Selfie

Reign is mastering selfies at a young age!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bedtime

The youngest Disick looks adorable and ready for bed in red and white PJs.

Instagram
Hiking Buddies

Reign and Kourtney get some fresh air during an outing to TreePeople in Los Angeles.

