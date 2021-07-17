Stepping Out or Staying In: Your Weekend Essentials Sorted

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Going out or staying in? It's all a ‘state' of affairs right now.
Some of us are embracing newfound freedoms after a year of nowhere to go: throwing on the heels, heading out on the town and supporting local businesses. Others however are sadly back in lockdown, discovering new Netflix shows and raiding the snack jar once again.
Wherever you find yourself this week, we've got you covered with fresh outfit options, accessories to suit the occasion and new beauty items to add to your routine. Keep safe, stay warm and stay chic—that's our mantra right now!
Read on for our top picks for stepping out or staying in. No matter where you end up, these suggestions are bound to make your night better.
STEPPING OUT
Karen Millen Leather Forever Halter Button Pencil Dress
Step out with a bang in this figure-hugging, buttery soft leather number that offers the perfect blend of comfort and style. Featuring a unique halter neck design and bold golden buttons, this dress is definitely the on to help you shake off the winter blues.
QUAY Rope Chain Necklace
No good ‘fit is complete without the hardware. Quay have got you covered with their line of elegant, understated jewellery, and this rope necklace is no exception. Loud enough to make a statement with just a hint of sparkle, it's also designed with hinged closures, so you can style it as a chain for sunnies + blue light glasses during the day.
Mermade Hair Blow Dry Brush
Get out the door with a fab ‘do in no time with this handy 2-in-1 product from Mermade Hair. A far cry from the airbrush you once saw your Mum styling with, this 21st century update has modern features like an oval brush, ionic technology for shine and protection plus flexible tangle-free bristles. Plus, it's pink!
Votary London's Glow Drops
We admit we're all a bit rusty when it comes to the pre-glam face game, so take it easy on yourself and let these drops do the prep work for you. Featuring Hyaluronic and AHA Glycolic Acid, just a few drops of this powerful yet gentle formula and you'll be on your way to a luminous, glowing base.
MODELS PREFER Priceline Sisterhood Lipstick
The final accessory to any outfit is a kiss of pink on the lips, and this one's for a good cause. This collection features a range of creamy neutrals and bright hues, named after ambassadors such as Ita Buttrose, Chrissie Swan and Lindy Rama-Ellis. Plus, all profits will go to Priceline Sisterhood Foundation charities such as Look Good Feel Better, Dementia Australia and PANDA.
Want to do more? The foundation has also teamed up with songbird Samantha Jade to create an official ‘Sisterhood' anthem to unite all women. Shop at you local Priceline and pick up your sticker at the checkout to share what sisterhood means to you. Your words, stories and anecdotes will go to Samantha to help inspire the song's lyrics. How good!
Dior Saddle Nano Pouch
An effortless night out with all your accessories in tow? It's in the bag. Snatch up the designer bag of your dreams at a fraction of the RRP with Cosette's range of pouches, totes and micro bags. This saddle bag is our latest obsession, featuring a slinky chain strap, belt loops for multi-functional wear, and the signature D logo front and centre. We say #TreatYourself.
STAYING IN
Vapour Beauty Soft Focus Foundation
Lift your spirits and elevate your complexion while at home with this gorgeous, lightweight foundation that may well be a moisturizer—it's that comfortable. The silky-soft formula is plant-powered with skincare-like properties, and can be built from sheer to medium coverage, giving a natural warm glow.
Jac Cadeaux Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Comfort, warmth and cuteness at home: to this we say ‘oui, oui'! Wear your heart on your sleeve and keep back with this undeniably chic sweatshirt from French label Jac Cadeaux. This sweet, laid-back staple is made from 100% cotton and available in 3 complimentary colourways.
Andalou Naturals Age Defying Rejuvenating Eye Balm
Say it with us: bah-koo-chee-oll. It's nature's answer to retinol, and having breakthrough results when it comes to smoothing out fine lines, clarifying and rejuvenating tired skin. This fragrance-free wonder is not quite a gel, not quite a cream and is a brightening game-changer for under the eye in the AM & PM.
Trinny London Lip Luxe in Yasmin
Dress up your lips with a hint of colour that will keep you looking neat and tidy, even if your life may not be. Be primed and polished for any upcoming Zoom calls or online shopping deliveries, this universally flattering new shade is a soft terracotta with a hint of plum.
And if you're looking for lockdown activity to keep you busy, or even wanting to do something special remotely with a loved one, look into Trinny London's relaunched service with a dedicated makeup artist. A dual virtual appointment will take you and a friend through tips and techniques to have you looking on point—and the cost is fully redeemable on products from the range!
Glasshouse Fragrances 'Sacred Heart' Candle
Close your eyes, take a deep breath and count to ten. Now open then. You're suddenly in Montmartre, Paris. Well… at least you can keep fooling yourself with this wanderlustful new addition to your loungeroom. With signature notes of incense, myrrh and cedarwood, this Limited Edition candle is your ticket to Europe.
Arithmos DE-STRESS Superfine Body Oil
Get Grecian goddess-like skin in a snap with this totally natural, heavenly-scented body oil that will save your dry, winter skin. Containing Camellia Seed, Rosehip and Jojoba oils, this deeply nourishing formula is a treat for the body and a truly decadent way to decompress.
Bed Threads 100% Linen Long Sleeve Shirt
Lounge Mode: Activated. Hang out in pure comfort with light-as-air linen from your fave bedsheet company. This lush long-sleeved shirt will allow you to breeze around the house with ease, featuring a button-down front, double pockets (!), and a button closure at the wrist. Add a pair of jeans and a warm jacket for lockdown strolls.
Carbon Theory Overnight Detox Serum
Take the time at home to unwind and detox your mind, and your body. This innovative best-seller from cult UK skincare brand Carbon Theory combines the power of Vit E, charcoal and organic tea tree oil to send breakouts and impurities packing, while still nourishing and hydrating the skin. A real win-win product.