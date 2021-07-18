Adele and LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Look Cozy While Attending NBA Finals Game Together

Watch : When Can We Expect Adele's New Album?

Adele's new rumored romance has us rolling in the deep.

On Saturday, July 17, the 33-year-old singer turned heads after making a rare public appearance at the NBA Finals for Game 5. The English star looked as fabulous as ever, wearing a wildly fun-printed coat and all-black ensemble underneath.

However, Adele's showstopping style wasn't the only thing worth noting.

The "Rumor Has It" singer was sitting courtside next to LeBron James's agent Rich Paul. And although the two didn't pack on the PDA during the game against the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, they did look cozy together.

During their fun night out, the duo seemed attentive to what was going on throughout the game. At one point, the Grammy winner even noted something happening on the court, with the sports agent leaning in to listen closely.

A source confirms to E! News that they are dating, with a separate insider adding, "Adele and Rich Paul attended the game together."